Update: Raju Srivastava's brain 'isn't functioning completely,' reveals Ahsaan Qureshi

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 12, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

There is no improvement in comedian Raju Srivastava's health post the heart attack on Wednesday.

Tragically, things don't seem to be looking well for comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who suffered a major heart attack on Wednesday in New Delhi. The 58-year-old was immediately rushed to AIIMS and has been put on a ventilator, due to his condition. Now, comedian and Srivastava's friend Ahsaan Qureshi has disclosed that Srivastava's "brain isn't functioning completely." We wish Srivastava a speedy recovery.

Update Srivastava showed some movements, but his brain remains unresponsive

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Qureshi revealed that the comedy stalwart has been unconscious for the past 25 to 30 hours. "The doctors have asked to wait and watch as he is under observation in the ICU. A few hours ago, the doctors shared that Raju made some slight movements but his brain isn't functioning completely and is unresponsive," Qureshi told the portal.

Developments Doctors have reportedly forbidden patients at the hospital

Srivastava's immediate family is in the national capital presently, keeping a close tab on the 58-year-old's health progress. Qureshi shed light on this, too, and mentioned that Mrs. Srivastava had asked him not to fly to Delhi since doctors have forbidden everyone from seeing the patient. He further said that he is receiving health updates from his friends who are currently at AIIMS.

Treatment Srivastava's daughter, too, had said that the comedian is 'stable'

Srivastava reportedly underwent an angioplasty on Wednesday, but "hasn't been responding to the treatment," a source informed ANI. While speaking to ETimes, Srivastava's daughter revealed on Thursday that her father's condition "has neither improved nor worsened," and her mother "is with her father inside the ICU." Several luminaries as well as Srivastava's fans have filled social media with their best wishes and prayers.

Recap Apparently, Srivastava had fallen down while running on a treadmill

The Bombay to Goa actor was reportedly staying in a hotel in Delhi where he was visiting some politicians. He was working out in the gym and running on a treadmill when the heart attack hit him. Srivastava was immediately rushed to AIIMS, and per reports, had to be resuscitated by a few emergency physicians. He has been under doctors' supervision ever since.