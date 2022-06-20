India

Bharat Bandh: Massive traffic jams across Delhi-NCR; 22 trains cancelled

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 20, 2022, 04:55 pm 3 min read

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on key routes of several areas of Delhi.

Heavy security arrangements amid Bharat Bandh have caused massive traffic jams across Delhi-NCR. A heavy traffic jam was reported on the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police began checking vehicles. Security has been beefed up across various states in view of the shutdown call against the Agnipath Scheme, the Centre's new short-term recruitment policy for the defense forces

Context Why does this story matter?

Officials claimed that the Agnipath scheme will open the door for significant recruitment in the defense forces.

Notably, the Indian Army and other defense forces' recruitment processes were suspended two years ago, leaving hopefuls in a difficult situation.

However, despite the Centre's announcement of certain amendments, the new program is drawing severe criticism from some quarters leading to violent protests across many states.

States Security arrangements across several states

As per officials, schools have been closed in Jharkhand while security deployment has been increased across the state in the wake of the Bandh. Security has also been upped at Howrah Station, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi Junction, Shalimar railway station, and other locations in Howrah, West Bengal. In Patna, security has been beefed up at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna and Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada station.

Details Massive traffic jams, cancelation of trains

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan, and other parts of Delhi. The East Central Railways has canceled 22 more trains today after the Bandh call was announced. Meanwhile, passengers have been left stranded at New Delhi and Gorakhpur railway stations due to the train cancellation.

Twitter Post Video showing massive traffic jam shared on Twitter

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme, called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/QPYtguMKV1 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Meeting Opposition leaders meeting President to demand roll-back of Agnipath

Opposition leaders are expected to meet the President in the evening to demand the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme, India Today reported. Meanwhile, authorities have also beefed up the security in Siliguri, West Bengal in wake of the shutdown call. However, normal life continued in the city. Public transport, including school buses, is plying on the roads while the government offices also remained open.

Background What is the status of the scheme so far?

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, calls for the recruitment of young people aged 17 and a half to 21 into the armed forces for only four years. It includes a provision to recall 25% of them for the full term of 15 years. Later, the government raised the upper age restriction for recruitment to 23 years old in 2022.