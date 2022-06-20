India

What is masked Aadhaar, how to download it

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 20, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Masked Aadhaar allows you to partially hide your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar.

The Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens and it is used for most official purposes, including at banks, post offices, and for applying for loans. However, there are many people who have claimed to be victims of fraud in the name of online Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure.

Context Why does this story matter?

Recently, the Centre withdrew its advisory asking citizens to share only masked versions of their Aadhaar with organizations to prevent misuse.

Earlier, the UIDAI had warned citizens not to share Aadhaar photocopies with any organization, citing potential misuse.

It had instead recommended using masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number.

Prevent misuse What is a masked Aadhaar?

The 12-digit number should be used carefully and to make it more secure, the UIDAI people an option of a 'masked Aadhaar ID'. In a masked Aadhaar, the first 8 digits of the Aadhaar number are replaced with special characters like "xxxx-xxxx" and only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number are visible. With this, the card cannot be misused.

The masked Aadhaar card can be used for eKYC updates and verification, thereby preventing misuse. It doesn't require any important personal information to be revealed. In a recent tweet, the UIDAI said, "If you don't want to disclose your #Aadhaar number, then you can use VID or Masked Aadhaar, it is valid and accepted widely. To get VID/masked Aadhaar, download Aadhaar from here: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar."

Steps How to download masked Aadhaar?

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website and click on 'Download Aadhaar' option Step 2: Select Aadhar/VID/Enrollment ID option and check the masked Aadhaar option Step 3: Enter the required details there and click on 'Request OTP' option Step 4: Enter the OTP sent on your registered mobile number and click on 'Download Aadhaar' Step 5: You can now download your masked Aadhaar card.

PDF format Masked Aadhaar is password protected

The masked Aadhaar is password protected and the password is a combination of the first four letters of your first name in capital letters, followed by your birth year in YYYY format. For instance, if your name is Raju Kumar and your year is 1963, then your masked Aadhaar's password will be RAJ1963. It is available in PDF format.