India

Assam floods: 11, including 2 cops, killed in 24 hours

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 20, 2022, 01:52 pm 4 min read

The floods have wreaked havoc in Assam with the deluge claiming eleven more lives on Sunday.

The devastating Assam floods worsened on Sunday, with the deluge killing 11 more people, including three children and two cops, bringing the total to 73. While floods killed six people, landslides killed three more. The Cachar district accounted for all three landslide-related deaths. Flood waters swept away two police officers, including an officer-in-charge and a constable, from Kampur police station in Assam's Nagaon district.

Context Why does this story matter?

While floods are normal in Assam during the monsoon months, they arrived early this year and have been creating havoc since last month.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has been deteriorating over the past few days.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts further precipitation in Assam and Meghalaya until Thursday and extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Fact 8 gone missing, death toll reaches 73

At least eight people have gone missing. While four people went missing in Dibrugarh, one person went missing in Cachar, Hojai, Tamulpur, and Udalguri, respectively. As of Sunday, the flood-affected figure in the state had surpassed 42 lakh with death toll touching 73. Cachar district reported three deaths, Barpeta district reported two deaths, and Bajali, Kamrup, Karimganj, and Udalguri districts each reported one death.

Assam Police 2 Assam cops swept away during rescue operation, bodies recovered

Two police officers were swept away in Assam's Nagaon district. According to Assam Police, Sub-Inspector Samujjal Kakoti and Constable Rajiv Bordoloi were involved in rescue operations late on Sunday night when they were washed away in flood waters. Rajiv Bordoloi's body was recovered, whereas Samujjal Kakoti's whereabouts remained missing. His remains were later recovered by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Monday morning.

Quote We salute your courage and bravery: Assam Police DGP

"We salute your courage and bravery UB Constable Rajib Bordoloi of Nagaon....Your selfless act would be an inspiration to future generations of @assampolice. We bow our head in grief and gratitude," Assam Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh tweeted. "We salute your courage....Sub Inspector Samujjal Kakoti. You sacrificed your life without batting an eyelid....We bow our head...Om Shanti," Singh wrote in another tweet.

Assam Flood Barpeta remains worst-hit district

Devastating floods caused by incessant rain have continued to ravage Assam, with approximately 5,137 villages submerged. Barpeta is the worst-affected district, with over 12.76 lakh people affected, followed by Darrang, which has nearly 3.94 lakh people affected, while Nagaon has more than 3.64 lakh people affected. As the situation continues to deteriorate, the victims of the flooding say they have surrendered to God.

Statement Villages near Brahmaputra submerged: District Development Commissioner

ACS-District Development Commissioner Udayaditya Gogoi reportedly stated, "Some villages situated at Brahmaputra river bank have submerged. The affected population is 2.41 lakhs, affected crop area is 5,174 hectares. We've opened 30 relief camps with continued rescue operations." (sic) Kaziranga National Park's anti-poaching camps were reportedly submerged in floodwater due to persistent rainfall while all the major rivers of Assam are flowing above danger marks.

NDRF Indian Army, NDRF deployed in Assam

The Indian Army personnel, paramilitary forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the SDRF, Assam Police's Emergency, and Fire Services, civil administration, and trained volunteers have been mobilized for rescue and relief operations. There are currently over 1.86 lakh people taking refuge in 744 relief camps. The flood-affected victims have been relocated to district administration relief camps or are residing on the highways.

Villagers Villagers claim no relief have been provided by the government

"Our houses are under flood water for the past three days and we have been staying on the highway. We haven't received any relief materials from the government," stated a flood victim in Kamrup's Rangia. "We've got only rice in the name of relief," stated another flood victim in the same district. We are somehow surviving..(by)..catching fish in flood waters," claimed another flood victim.

Fact Over 1 lakh hectare of cropland submerged

Flood waters have immersed 1,07,370.43 hectares of cropland, and the deluge has affected over 29.28 lakh domesticated animals and poultry across 25 districts in the state. The villagers, who lost everything in the flood, say that the district administration hasn't provided them with any relief materials. The majority of villagers are surviving on their remaining meager rations and by fishing in the flood waters.