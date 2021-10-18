Assam Police issues alert over ISI, Al Qaeda terror plots

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 01:38 pm

The Assam Police has warned that terror outfits could target mass transport, religious places, and public gatherings.

The Assam Police has issued a high alert in the state after receiving intelligence inputs of terror plots in the state and other places in the country by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Al Qaeda. The circular has been issued by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (L&O) of Assam Police headquarter to all district police chiefs. Here are more details.

Alert

RSS cadres, Army installations, religious places targets: Police

Assam Police directed to stay vigilant.

The circular issued by the Assam Police claims that the ISI is planning to target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres along with Army and defense installations in Assam and across India. The circular also mentioned that global jihadi outfits could target mass transport, religious places, and public gatherings with IED explosions. The circular asks the district police to stay vigilant and take necessary steps.

Information

Intelligence inputs of Al Qaeda's call for jihad in Assam

Police cites propaganda video calling for "jihad" over lynchings of Muslims.

The circular also claimed that Assam Police has received intelligence input of Al Qaeda's "call for jihad specifically in Assam (and Kashmir)." 'AS SAHAB' released a propaganda video titled 'Do not Sit Idly Grieving' showing clips of lynchings of Muslims in India, including the incident during the eviction drive in Dholpur in Darrang district last month where two civilians were killed.

Quote

Police cites Islamic group's statement on Dholpur eviction

The Assam Police also mentioned in its circular, "The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) released a statement regarding the Dholpur eviction in a Twitter thread, condemning the systematic persecution and violence ramped up against the Muslim community in Assam, claiming the lives of Muslims during protests against eviction drive of hundreds of Muslim families from the state."

Information

Assam Police directed to take necessary counter-terrorism steps

The Assam Police circular has instructed all district police chiefs to increase vigil and take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to prevent any terrorist activity. The circular added, "Gear up the ground sources at your district police and intelligence collection machinery and brief all the officers and men including SF under your jurisdiction regarding the input and remain alert."