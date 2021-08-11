Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim countries: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that the government plans to build resorts that would attract tourists from Muslim countries

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan has great potential in attracting tourists from Muslim countries as leading travel destinations such as Europe were developing an Islamophobic mindset. Addressing a function during a day-long visit to Karachi, Khan said that the government plans to build resorts that would attract tourists from Muslim countries.

Details

Muslims face great problems since Islamophobia has increased: Khan

"In the past, there were many places in the world that our people used to go to, to spend their holidays, including Europe. But since Islamophobia has increased they now face great problems because of it," Khan said. "They don't want to take their wives and children there. So, a place like Pakistan has great potential," he added.

Quote

Our government will do its best to facilitate tourists: Khan

"Our country has great potential to become a popular tourist place for people from Muslim countries and our government will do its best to facilitate them with the best resorts and other facilities," he said.

Climate change

We're far ahead in protecting ourselves from climate change: Khan

Speaking on the United Nations report on climate change which was released on Monday, Khan said, "We are very fortunate because we are one of the countries who are far ahead in protecting [ourselves] from climate change." He noted that there were forest fires in several countries, including Greece, Turkey, and the United States, while unprecedented floods in many others.

Report

Government is planning to develop beach tourism: Khan

He said mangrove forests in Sonmiani in Balochistan province were the "best" to deal with climate change because they produced great quantities of oxygen. Notably, according to Geo News, Khan also stressed the need to develop beach and coastline tourism in Balochistan to attract more tourists, which would generate huge revenue. He also said that the government is planning to develop beach tourism.