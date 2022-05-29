India

Download and use masked Aadhaar at public places: Government

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 29, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Masked Aadhaar can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website by following easy steps.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned citizens not to share Aadhaar photocopies with any organization, citing potential misuse. The government has instead recommended using masked Aadhaar, which displays only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number. It said the masked Aadhaar can be downloaded from the UIDAI's official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) by following some easy steps.

Context Why does this story matter?

The government's advisory came at a time when concerns are being raised about the infringement of privacy through Aadhaar and its misuse for monetary gains.

The Supreme Court of India, in its last judgment on Aadhaar, had upheld the constitutional validity of the identity document.

It had, however, barred private companies from using Aadhaar details for the purpose of KYC authentication.

Statement What did the government release say?

"Do not share a photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organization as it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number," the government said on Sunday in a press release. Further, it said unlicensed private entities like hotels and cinema halls were not allowed to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards.

Warning Government's caution for citizens

According to the government, only organizations that have secured a User License from the Unique Identification Authority of India can use Aadhaar to establish a person's identification. It said before giving their Aadhaar cards, citizens should confirm that the concerned entity has a valid User License from the UIDAI. Furthermore, the government has cautioned citizens not to download their Aadhaar cards from public computers.

Instructions How to get masked Aadhaar?

Here are some easy steps people can follow to download their masked Aadhaar: To download a masked Aadhaar card, users need to visit the official UIDAI website and enter their 12-digit Aadhaar card number. Next, they have to select the option "Do you want a masked Aadhaar." After following the above steps, they can click the download button to save their masked Aadhaar copy.