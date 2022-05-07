India

NEET-PG 2022 exam not postponed, fake notice being circulated: NBE

Written by Abhishek Hari May 07, 2022, 08:15 pm 3 min read

NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21. Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam have been demanding the exam be postponed. (Representative Image)

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) will take place on May 21 as scheduled and hasn't been postponed, clarified the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Referring to a notice claiming the test has been deferred to July 9, the NBE said the circular was fake. This comes amid several aspirants' demands to postpone the examination over the delay in 2021 NEET-PG counseling.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes as medical students' associations petitioned the Supreme Court on Thursday to have the NEET-PG 2022 postponed since it was clashing with the ongoing NEET-PG 2021 counseling.

Meanwhile, over 15,000 medical students have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to defer the entrance exam, which is set to take place on May 21.

PIB Fact Check Statement from Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check

Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit tweeted, "A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the [NBE] claims that the NEET-PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022." "The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only," it added. Moreover, the NBE has advised stakeholders not to be misled by unverified notices.

NBE What did NBE say about the fake notice?

The NBE stated on Saturday, "It has come to the notice of NBEMS [National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences]...some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS." "All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website."

Reasons Why are students demanding postponement of NEET-PG 2022?

Some aspirants claim they don't have enough time to study for the 2022 NEET-PG due to the delayed counseling process of the 2021 NEET-PG. The candidates claimed holding the exam now would disqualify approximately 5,000 medical interns who had served as COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic. Furthermore, doctors who are awaiting NEET-PG 2021 counseling will miss their chance to apply for NEET-PG 2022.

Information Students have written to President of India

Moreover, a group of aspirants had previously written to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting that NEET-PG 2022 be postponed. In their letter to Kovind, they complained against medical exam bodies, accusing them of harassment and claiming that no one was showing them empathy or compassion.

Memorandum What does student memorandum to SC say?

"We 15,000 aspirants [are] writing on behalf of the majority of NEET-PG aspirants suffering due to ongoing counseling and upcoming NEET-PG 2022 [on May 21]," a medical students' association's memorandum to the apex court read. "We would like to bring...to your notice...the issues faced by the aspirants who are unable to appear for the upcoming medical post-graduation entrance exam NEET-PG 2022," it added.

Do you know? Case regarding NEET-PG's counseling pending in SC

Meanwhile, a previous petition to the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the validity of the EWS criteria in relation to NEET 2022 counseling is also pending. It requested the court issue directions to specify the EWS criteria in NEET's information bulletin for the 2022-23 session.

Health Ministry Government not willing to postpone exams, students ready for protest

According to reports, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) earlier clarified that the NEET-PG 2022 will not be postponed. The decision was made on April 30 at a meeting presided over by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Meanwhile, around 70 people have obtained permission from the Delhi Police to hold a "peaceful protest" over the issue at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.