India

Chennai: Cops face murder charges in custodial death case

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2022, 06:05 pm 3 min read

Family of Vignesh accused cops of giving them Rs. 1 lakh to keep mum in the matter.

An arrest threat looms large over several Tamil Nadu Police personnel in connection with the custodial death of a 25-year-old man, Vignesh, in Chennai. The accused officers face murder charges after a post-mortem investigation found several injuries on the victim's body, reported NDTV. Vignesh was arrested last month for carrying cannabis and indulging in a fight with a cop. He died a day later.

Details Why was Vignesh in police custody?

As per Free Press Journal, a police patrol squad in Chennai city took Vignesh and his companion, Suresh, into custody on April 18 night after they allegedly found ganja (cannabis) and liquor in their possession. Vignesh tried to flee while Suresh was being interrogated, but was apprehended by the police. They were reportedly beaten up inside the police station. Vignesh died the next day.

Post mortem What does the postmortem report say?

According to the post-mortem report, Vignesh had 13 injuries on his body, including on his head, above the eye, and cheek, among others. The cause of death, however, is yet to be confirmed as reports of some other test results are yet to come. Reportedly, Vignesh had seizures in custody and was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.

Action Three officers including sub-inspector suspended

Three officers have already been suspended in the case, including a sub-inspector, a constable, and a Home Guard. On Friday, numerous other police officers were called for interrogation. The investigation team is expected to invoke the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "Today, we will share information on how many (policemen) would be arrested," a senior officer told NDTV on Saturday.

Information Unverified video of police beating Vignesh emerged

The victim is reportedly seen tripping and falling face down as cops pursue him in an unverified video that surfaced a few days earlier. A police officer is seen striking him with a baton. The police, however, accused him of tossing a knife at them.

Statement Custodial death changed into murder after post-mortem: CM

On Friday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin informed the Assembly the case of Vignesh's death was converted into a murder case based on the post-mortem report. "I would like to inform...that the case has been changed into a murder case. A murder case has been filed against the police. The CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) has been instructed to continue its investigation," he said.

Response Opposition calls for CBI probe in the case

Meanwhile, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly after the CM's statement. They had been demanding a CBI investigation into the case. How can our police investigate themselves when the Chief Minister himself has said it's a case of murder?" asked Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is the Leader of the Opposition. "Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth," he added.

Details Rights body takes congnizance after family's allegation

Meanwhile, Vignesh's family members have claimed he died as a consequence of police abuse. They earlier alleged that Rs. 1 lakh was given to them to keep quiet on the case. People's Watch, a human rights body has also taken cognizance of the incident. "He was beaten up from 11:00 pm till around 3:30 am," alleged Henri Tiphagne, Executive Director of People's Watch.