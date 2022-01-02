West Bengal COVID-19 restrictions: What's allowed; what's not

Jan 02, 2022

The West Bengal government on Sunday announced a series of fresh restrictions due to COVID-19 as cases have started rising across the country. The restrictions, effective January 3 (Monday), include shutting all schools and colleges, salons, entertainment parks, etc., across the state. The state also announced curbs on offices, public transport, tourism, air travel, gatherings, and restaurants and bars.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the past week, West Bengal has seen over an eight times increase in daily COVID-19 cases from 544 on December 26, 2021, to 4,512 on January 1, 2020. During the same period, active cases almost doubled to over 13,000. However, COVID-19 deaths have remained stable. The state has also reported 20 cases involving the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Restrictions Schools shut; offices allowed with 50% capacity

In light of the COVID-19 threat, all schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlors, swimming pools, zoos, and entertainment parks will remain closed. All government and private offices are allowed to operate at just 50% capacity. Administrative meetings are to be held virtually. The movement of people and vehicles will be restricted between 10 pm-5 am, except for essential and emergency services.

Restrictions Restrictions on gatherings, malls, restaurants, theaters

Religious, cultural, and social gatherings will be allowed with up to 50 people. Meetings/conferences will be limited to a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the venue's seating capacity. The number of attendees for marriage-related gatherings and funerals/last rites is capped at 50 and 20 persons, respectively. Shopping malls/market complexes, restaurants/bars, and theaters may operate with 50% capacity up to 10 pm.

Travel Flights to Kolkata limited; curbs on local, metro trains

Local trains in the state will operate with 50% capacity till 7 pm. However, all long-distance trains will continue operations as usual. The Kolkata Metro may operate with 50% capacity. Flights to Kolkata from Delhi and Mumbai have been restricted to just two days a week: Mondays and Fridays. Further, all tourist places in West Bengal will be shut from Monday.

Information Officials directed to ensure strict compliance

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi directed district administrations, police commissioners, and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the restrictions. Any violations will be punishable under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).