World Omicron has common cold-like symptoms, new UK study says

Omicron has common cold-like symptoms, new UK study says

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 05:56 pm

India has reported over 400 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus is causing symptoms similar to those of the common cold, according to a new study conducted in the United Kingdom. Researchers have urged the British government to add several new symptoms in its public health messaging on COVID-19. UK is seeing a massive surge in coronavirus infections triggered by Omicron—highly infections but less severe as per initial evidence.

Context Why does this story matter?

The study adds to existing evidence that Omicron causes a milder illness compared to other coronavirus strains such as Delta. It also highlights that governments around the world must update public health guidelines on COVID-19 in view of the new symptoms. Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of the coronavirus so far and has spread to over 100 countries in a month's time.

Details Half of all cold cases are COVID-19: Study

The most common symptoms reported among patients in the UK are runny nose, headaches, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throats. Further, at least half of those reporting cold-like symptoms tested positive for COVID-19, The Guardian reported. But only about half of those infected reported the "classic three symptoms" of coronavirus—fever, cough, and a loss of sense of smell or taste—as per the analysis.

Quote 'Urgently need to change public messaging'

"For most people, an Omicron positive case will feel much more like the common cold, starting with a sore throat, runny nose, and a headache. You only need to ask a friend who has recently tested positive to find this out," said Prof. Tim Spector, lead scientist of the study. "We need to change public messaging urgently to save lives," Spector added.

Details Night sweats: A new COVID-19 symptom?

Meanwhile, Dr. Bruce Patterson of the cell diagnostic company IncellDx said Omicron looks similar to a virus called parainfluenza. The parainfluenza virus causes respiratory illness and its symptoms may include fever, runny nose, and cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in United States. Another UK-based doctor has said a new symptom caused by Omicron is night sweats.

Omicron Omicron in India

India has reported 415 cases of the Omicron variant as of Saturday, up from 358 on Friday. More than 100 Omicron patients have recovered and no death has been reported due to the strain in the country. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron infections at 108, followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34), and Karnataka (31).