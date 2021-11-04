Coronavirus: India reports 12K+ new cases; over 400 more dead

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 05:35 pm

Active COVID-19 cases continued to dip, accounting for just 0.43% of India's total infections.

India on Thursday reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, marginally higher than the single-day tally from the day before. The number of active cases continued to dip, accounting for just 0.43% of the total cases. Half of all active cases are concentrated in Kerala, which has been leading India's outbreak. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has climbed to 98.22%.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India's COVID-19 outbreak has been consistently slowing down, however, the rate of decrease in infections has also dipped. Thursday marked the second consecutive day that daily cases rose marginally. This comes amid fears that the outbreak may worsen after the festive season, which witnesses a greater degree of social mixing. Globally, Europe has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic once again.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.43 crore; over 4.59 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,43,21,025 COVID-19 cases till Thursday morning. The death toll has reached 4,59,652. So far, 3,37,12,794 patients have recovered, while 1,48,579 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 12,885 new infections, 15,054 more discharges, and 461 fresh fatalities. So far, 1,07,63,14,440 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

56% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 1,193 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,519 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,312 new cases and 8,484 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 254 new cases and 316 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 962 new cases and 1,078 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 326 new cases and 466 recoveries.

COVAXIN

'COVAXIN's EUL to help ensure global access'

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday after several months of consideration. The grant would allow expedited approval and import of COVAXIN in other countries. This would be a significant step toward ensuring global access to the vaccine, said Bharat Biotech Chairperson and Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella.

Europe

5 lakh more deaths estimated in Europe

The COVID-19 outbreak in Europe is of "grave concern," WHO's Europe Director Hans Kluge said Thursday. Europe is once again emerging as the global epicenter of the pandemic, Kluge highlighted. "One reliable projection" suggests that 5,00,000 more deaths could be reported by February, he added. Europe has reported 78 million cases, surpassing South East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Pacific, and Africa combined.