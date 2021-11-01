COVID-19: India reports 12K+ new cases, 251 fresh fatalities

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 03:56 pm

India's daily tally of COVID-19 infections has been improving gradually the last few weeks.

India on Monday reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.58 lakh, the lowest in 248 days. Active cases now account for just 0.46% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.20%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccinations have crossed the 106 crore doses so far.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India's daily tally of COVID-19 infections has been improving gradually in the last few weeks. States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have reported the most number of cases. Notably, Kerala continues to contribute over 50% of the country's daily COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, the India-made COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, has been approved for use in Australia.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.42 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3.42 crore COVID-19 cases till Monday morning. The death toll reached 4,58,437. With 12,718 fresh recoveries, India's recoveries stood at 3.36 crore. In the past 24 hours, the nation recorded 12,514 new cases along with 251 more deaths. At 1.17%, the weekly positivity rate has remained under 2% for the last 38 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala continues to report majority of cases

Maharashtra reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,399 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,167 new cases and 6,439 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 292 new cases and 345 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,009 new cases and 1,183 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 385 new cases and 675 recoveries.

Vaccination

India administered over 106 crore vaccine doses

Till Monday morning, India had administered 106.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, more than 33 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 73.5 crore people have received at least one dose. Till 4 pm, India administered over 43 lakh more doses, including over 26 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and nearly 17 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Latest news

Australia recognizes COVAXIN

Meanwhile, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, apart from Covishield, following a thorough assessment and approval process. The move will help international students and workers vaccinated with these vaccines to return to the continent. Notably, COVAXIN's Emergency Use Listing has been pending before a World Health Organization panel for months.