China imposes curbs as COVID-19 rears its head again

China reports 93 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Coronavirus is rearing its head again in China, from where the deadly disease is believed to have emerged. On Wednesday, the country reported 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, setting a new daily record even as the infection has spread to more than half of Chinese provinces. Officials are resorting to strict measures to control the spread. Here are more details on this.

Why does this story matter?

The fresh outbreak in China underlines experts' concerns that the pandemic is far from over. Further, it brings to the fore the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant which is now the dominant coronavirus strain around the world. The virus' spread has once again raised questions about China's "zero-tolerance" approach in handling the health crisis.

China records 600 cases in 15 days

Meanwhile, 11 asymptomatic infections were also reported, according to the National Health Commission. However, they are not added to the official tally. National capital Beijing reported nine new local cases - the most since January 19. With the latest daily count, COVID-19 infections in China have crossed 630 between October 17 and November 2.

19 of 31 provinces affected

The outbreak is mostly concentrated in northern China and has affected 19 of 31 provinces so far. Recently, three more provinces - central Chongqing, Henan, and Jiangsu - also detected cases.

China adheres to zero-tolerance policy

Chinese officials said they are committed to maintaining the zero-tolerance policy. Entrances of shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, cinemas, and subway stations in Beijing now have temperature screening. Further, personnel on ground keep a check on health codes of visitors on their mobile phones. In fact, dozens of students were locked down in a primary school for hours after a staff member tested COVID-19 positive.

China has fully vaccinated a billion people

As of November 2, mainland China had 97,423 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Separately, the country has administered more than 220 crore vaccine doses - the most for any country - and over 100 crore people have been fully vaccinated.