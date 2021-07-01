China won't allow anyone to 'bully' it, Xi warns world
President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for building a strong military to defend the country and warned that the Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to "bully, oppress, or subjugate them," as the country marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party of China. He was addressing the centenary celebrations of the CPC at the historic Tiananmen Square.
- Over 1.4 billion Chinese people defend the country: Xi
- Committed to integrating Taiwan with the Chinese mainland: Xi
- Military should work under the leadership of the party: Xi
- Won't accept sanctimonious preaching: Xi on genocide allegations
- Open to learning from achievements of other cultures: Xi
- CPC has remained in power since 1949
Over 1.4 billion Chinese people defend the country: Xi
Xi stated that China has "never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and never will." "Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us," he said. "Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," he warned.
Committed to integrating Taiwan with the Chinese mainland: Xi
In over an hour-long address, Xi also said that resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the CPC. China claims the estranged island of Taiwan as part of its mainland. "We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward 'Taiwan independence,' and work together to create a bright future," Xi said.
Military should work under the leadership of the party: Xi
A crowd of over 70,000 people comprising of party and military officials besides schoolchildren cheered his speech. He further said that the people's military is a strong pillar for safeguarding the socialist country and preserving national dignity, and a powerful force for protecting regional and world peace. Xi emphasized that the military should work under the leadership of the party.
Won't accept sanctimonious preaching: Xi on genocide allegations
In an apparent reference to the US allegations of genocide committed against Uighur Muslims of Xinjiang as well as the imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong much against the will of the local people, Xi said China welcomes helpful suggestions, but won't accept sanctimonious preaching. Xi said, "China has always worked toward world peace, global development, and to preserve international order."
Open to learning from achievements of other cultures: Xi
"We are eager to learn what lessons we can from the achievements of other cultures, and welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism. We will not, however, accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us," Xi said.
CPC has remained in power since 1949
Founded by Mao Zedong on July 1, 1921, the CPC formally completed 100 years of existence on Thursday. It also remained in power since the People's Republic of China (PRC) was formed in 1949. Highlighting the importance of CPC to China, Xi said any attempt to divide it from the Chinese people is "bound to fail."