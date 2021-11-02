COVID-19: India reports 10K+ new cases, lowest in 259 days

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 04:09 pm

Active COVID-19 cases now account for just 0.45% of India's total cases.

India on Tuesday reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 259 days. The active caseload stood at a 250-day low of 1.53 lakh. Active cases now account for just 0.45% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.21%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's total vaccinations have crossed 106 crore doses.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

In yet another sign of India's improving COVID-19 situation, the country's daily tally of infections dipped to the lowest in over eight months. A similar trend was also observed in the worst-hit state Maharashtra, where COVID-19 cases hit an 18-month low on Monday. However, Kerala continues to contribute the highest number of infections, with more than 50% of the total new cases.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.43 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported nearly 3.43 crore COVID-19 cases till Tuesday morning. The death toll reached 4,58,880. With 15,021 fresh recoveries, India's recoveries stood at 3.36 crore. In the past 24 hours, the nation recorded 10,423 new cases along with 443 more deaths. At 1.16%, the weekly positivity rate has remained under 2% for the last 39 days.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala continues to contribute highest number cases

Maharashtra reported 809 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,901 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 5,297 new cases and 7,325 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 188 new cases and 318 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 990 new cases and 1,153 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 220 new cases and 429 recoveries.

Vaccination

106.8 crore vaccine doses administered

Till Tuesday morning, India had administered 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, more than 33 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 73.6 crore people have received at least one dose. Till 4 pm, India administered over 34.6 lakh more doses, including over 21.8 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and nearly 12.8 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

Vaccinations created class divide: Kerala HC

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court Tuesday observed that the Centre's COVID-19 vaccination had created two classes of Indian citizens—those inoculated with COVAXIN and those with Covishield. While the former's movements are restricted, the latter can go anywhere, the HC noted. The court was hearing a man's plea for the third jab of an internationally-recognized vaccine so he can go abroad for work.

Covaxin

COVAXIN still awaits WHO's EUL approval

The non-recognition of COVAXIN by World Health Organization has been affecting Indian travelers. COVAXIN's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) has been pending before a WHO panel for months. Notably, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the WHO will meet on Wednesday for the final assessment of COVAXIN's much-awaited Emergency Use Listing (EUL).