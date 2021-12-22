India COVID-19: India reports 6K+ infections; 213 Omicron cases

COVID-19: India reports 6K+ infections; 213 Omicron cases

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Wednesday reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of over 78,000. Active cases now account for just 0.22% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.51%. It has been under 2% for the last 79 days.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Wednesday reported a marginally higher number of COVID-19 cases than the day before. While the overall COVID-19 situation in the country is relatively stable, the rising cases of the Omicron variant have sparked concerns. Omicron infections are spreading fast in India and have crossed the 200-mark within a month of the variant being detected.

Statistics Nearly 7K patients discharged

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 34,758,481 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday morning. The death toll reached 4,78,325. With 6,906 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stand at 3,42,01,966. In the past 24 hours, 6,317 new cases and 318 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58%. It has remained under 1% the last 38 days.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States Kerala adds majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 825 new COVID-19 cases along with 792 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 2,748 new cases and 3,202 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 295 new cases and 290 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 602 new cases and 691 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 95 new cases and 179 recoveries.

Vaccination Over 139 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 4 pm on Wednesday, India had administered over 139.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 56 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 83.2 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered roughly 55.3 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 4 pm, including over 44.7 lakh second doses and 10.5 lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Omicron India's Omicron tally reached 213

Meanwhile, India's tally of Omicron cases has reached 213, with cases detected in 15 states and union territories. Delhi reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant: 57. The other worst-affected regions include Maharashtra (54 Omicron cases), followed by Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). A total of 90 patients infected with Omicron have been discharged.

Recent news PM to chair meeting on Omicron tomorrow

In the wake of rising Omicron cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a crucial meeting on Thursday to discuss the threat posed by the variant. The development comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent an advisory to states/UTs underlying guidelines to tackle the Omicron threat in the country.