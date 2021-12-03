World How severe is the Omicron variant? South African doctor explains

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 12:49 pm

What are the symptoms caused by the Omicron variant?

A top South African doctor who was the first to raise alarm over Omicron says the new coronavirus strain causes mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee stated the variant spreads fast but acknowledged it is still early to draw clear conclusions. First detected in South Africa, Omicron is a heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Here are more details on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dr. Coetzee's assessment of the strain indicates that while Omicron may be more transmissible, it causes a milder disease than variants like Delta. If detailed studies corroborate the findings, it could be good news since the COVID-19 pandemic may be becoming endemic. An endemic is when a disease is perpetually present in a population but its spread remains limited and predictable.

Details What are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms among Omicron patients are fatigue, body aches and pains, malaise, and headache, Dr. Coetzee told ANI. However, unlike the Delta variant, Omicron does not lead to a loss of smell or taste, a severely blocked nose, or high fever, she said. She added that hospital admissions in South Africa are still low.

Quote 'Vaccines will protect you at this stage'

"For now, we do know that the vaccines will protect you against the disease at this stage. Irrespective of age group and co-morbidities, people who have been vaccinated, have had mild disease," said Dr. Coetzee, also the chair of the South African Medical Association.

Details What else is known about Omicron?

Omicron (B.1.1.529) has some 50 mutations including over 30 in its spike protein alone. Over 370 cases have been detected in 30 nations so far though the actual toll could be higher. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a variant of concern. It has not been linked to severe disease or death yet. Several studies on it are currently underway.

India 2 Omicron cases in India so far

On Thursday, India confirmed its first two cases of Omicron, both reported from Karnataka. The patients include a 66-year-old South African national who has since left India and a 46-year-old doctor in Bengaluru. The doctor has no international travel history. All their contacts have been traced and are undergoing testing, health officials said at a media briefing.