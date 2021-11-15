SC to hear students plea on CBSE, CISCE exams today

An SC petition filed by six students seeks to hold the CBSE, CISCE exams in hybrid mode instead.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Term-I offline exams. The petition was filed by six students seeking to hold the exams in hybrid mode instead. The petition will be heard by an SC bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had to cancel its board exams for the academic year 2020-21. This year, both CBSE and CISCE will be holding exams in two phases: Term-I and Term-II. Safety concerns were raised after students were allowed to appear in offline mode only. The SC hearing comes a day before CBSE exams for minor subjects commence from Tuesday.

Petition

What does the petition say?

The petition argued that the offline board exam could become a "super-spreader" event amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of COVID-19 infection, it argues. It says the decision to conduct offline exams is "arbitrary" and violates the "Right to Health." The petitioners maintained that a hybrid model of examination is the need of the hour.

Pattern

CBSE, CISCE exam pattern changed for 2022

Both CBSE and CISCE had changed their exam patterns for the academic year 2021-22. Among the two phases, the Term-I exam will be in an MCQ (multiple choice question) format, while the Term-II exam will be subjective. This year, practicals/internals will also constitute 50% of total marks. Students have demanded that the Term-I exam should be held in a hybrid offline-online mode.

Information

When will CBSE exams be held?

The CBSE Class X exams for major subjects will commence from November 30, and Class XII exams will start from December 1. However, CBSE exams for minor subjects will begin on Tuesday for Class XII and Wednesday for Class X.

Campaign

Students call for vaccination first

Minutes before the SC hearing began, a large number of school students took to Twitter, Facebook, Change.org, and other platforms to voice their concerns. They demanded "vaccination before the examination" and better safety norms for offline exams. Notably, India has not commenced COVID-19 vaccinations for the under-18 demographic yet. They also objected to the revised exam pattern for this year.