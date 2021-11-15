PM Modi divides Ministers into 8 groups to improve governance

PM Modi looks to improve governance with several new measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has divided the 77 Union Ministers into eight groups with an aim to improve overall governance. The groups will focus on various government aspects such as recruitment, technology, and feedback, among others. The exercise was carried out after several brainstorming sessions of the Council chaired by the PM. Here are more details on this.

Why does this story matter?

The move gives a push to PM Modi's long-held goal of "maximum governance." Further, it comes just months before his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight crucial Assembly elections in several states, including in the key state of Uttar Pradesh. Broadly speaking, the UP polls will set the stage for the 2024 general elections which will decide on Modi's third term as the PM.

5 brainstorming sessions were held

A total of five brainstorming sessions were held with each lasting nearly five hours. The topics discussed in the meetings were Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication, and Parliamentary practices. The final session was also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Which Ministers head these groups?

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, and Anurag Thakur are among the eight Ministers serving as the coordinators of their respective groups, sources told news agency PTI.

What tasks have been assigned to the groups?

One of the groups has been asked to develop a portal in each Minister's office that gives updates on the performance of Centre's schemes and policies. Meanwhile, a dashboard will be created for monitoring decisions by Ministers and a system to schedule meetings and managing correspondence will also come up. The groups have further been tasked with creating profiles of all districts, states, Ministries.

The groups will also set up a process for creating a team of at least three young professionals with command over research, communication, and other key areas, according to the agency's sources. Another group will be responsible for designing a portal that maintains feedback and experiences of the retiring employees. The government aims to improve its efficiency and delivery system with the said initiatives.