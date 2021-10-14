CBSE Class X, XII term-1 date-sheet to be released Monday

Siddhant Pandey, Oct 14, 2021, 10:50 pm

The CBSE term-1 exams will take place in November and December.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date-sheets for the term-1 of board examinations for both Classes X and XII on Monday. This year, the CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms. The term-1 exams will take place in November and December, while the term-2 exams will be scheduled around March-April next year. Here are more details.

Details

Term-1 to be an objective exam

The term-1 exam will be 90 minutes long along with a reading time of 20 minutes. All questions will be objective and will be based on 50% of the syllabus. The exam will commence at 11:30 am considering the winter season. Reportedly, the exams will begin from November 15 for skill courses and from November 24 for theory subjects.

Scoring

How will the exams be graded?

The term-1 exam results will be declared separately, however, no student will be categorized as "pass," "compartment," or "essential repeat." The final results will only be calculated through a combined assessment of the results of both the terms and practicals. Term-2 exams will have both objective and subjective questions. These exams will be held in March-April when the board exams are usually held.

Information

CBSE divides subjects into minor, major categories

The CBSE conducts board exams for 189 subjects every year. The board will divide the subjects into two groups: minor and major. If all the exams are conducted at once, it would take 40-45 days. Hence, exams for the minor subjects will be held first.

'Date-sheets for major subject exams to be fixed as earlier'

The CBSE said, "As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheets as done earlier." It added, "Regarding minor subjects, CBSE will make a group of schools offering these subjects and thus more than one paper will be conducted by CBSE in the schools on a day."

Background

This year, CBSE board exams were canceled

The CBSE exams for students of Classes X and XII in the previous academic session, 2020-21, had been canceled in light of COVID-19. The marks were declared using an alternative scoring method. The board thus devised a plan to conduct the exams in two terms. Several state boards have notably decided to follow the CBSE model for the academic session.