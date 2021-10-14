Anand Kumar partners with Japanese firm to transform school education

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has collaborated with a Japanese firm aiming to transform school education.

Indian mathematician and Super 30 program founder Anand Kumar has teamed up with a Japanese firm with an aim to transform the school education system, news agency PTI reported. The firm, called I'm Beside You, is looking to provide tailor-made classes for students around the world. The company was set up last year. Here's more on this.

Details

Firm provides customized online classes

The Japanese company facilitates customized online classes designed to suit each individual's personality, and has roped in some of the best teaching brains from across the globe. The firm says it sees every student as "unique and irreplaceable" and aims to establish a "borderless school" in the society. It wants to make "society as a whole a school."

Statement

'A project that symbolizes Japan-India collaboration'

Wataru Kamya, the president of the company, said, "This is a project that symbolizes the Japan-India collaboration in the Corona(virus) era, in which two Japanese start-ups collaborate with world famous educator Anand Kumar." "We have positioned India as the most important base for global service development and will continue to take on the challenge of providing services to 1.4 billion people in India."

Program

Kumar is best-known for his Super 30 program

Born and raised in Patna, Kumar had started his own coaching institute, the Ramanujan School of Mathematics, in 1992. He launched the Super 30 program in 2002. Under that program, he provides tuition, food, and lodging to 30 selected students each year. Between 2003-2017, 391 out of 450 students landed in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through the said program.