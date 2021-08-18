Dipanjali becomes first trans woman to participate in Miss Diva

Dipanjali Chhetri will be the first trans woman to participate at the LIVA Miss Diva 2021

Dipanjali Chhetri, who is the first trans woman participant at the LIVA Miss Diva 2021, on Tuesday said her inclusion in the Top 50 of the beauty pageant has opened doors for more women from her community to achieve their dreams. The 24-year-old hails from Jaldhaka village in Kalimpong district, West Bengal, and said she is "proud" to be a part of the competition.

A great moment of pride for trans women: Chhetri

Chhetri said, "It's not just a stage for me to showcase my beauty and talent, but this opening has enabled me an opportunity to prove who I really am - A woman." "It's a great moment of pride for all those trans women who aspire to be beauty queens, models, and showcase their true selves," she added.

Wish more trans women will participate without hesitation: Chhetri

"It was possible only because of this historic decision of inclusivity by Miss Diva, counting trans women like any other women. So now that the door is open, I wish many more women from my community will participate without hesitation each year," said Chhetri. Raised alongside five sisters, Chhetri had a difficult time coming out to her family, who later accepted her post-surgery.

Miss Diva 2021 will have its finale on September 30

"I would like to thank everyone who supported me and loved me the way I am—also thanking those who failed to accept me and thus inspired me to work hard and recognize my dreams," Chhetri said. Chhetri said she wants to give her best performance and make the country proud. The ninth edition of Miss Diva 2021 will have its finale on September 30.

'Want to make sure that society remembers my name'

"The pageant accepting me for who I am is the best gift I could ask for. As society keeps giving me a new name, I want to make sure that they remember my name, even after my participation at the pageant," she said.