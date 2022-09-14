Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid spark dating rumors weeks after actor's breakup

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 14, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid were photographed together for the first time. Is romance brewing?

It seems like Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has found his next romantic interest. The 47-year-old Titanic star was previously in a relationship with model/actress Camila Morrone for four years before they parted ways last month. Now, multiple sources have confirmed to People magazine that the Oscar-winning actor is "pursuing" another supermodel who is surprisingly out of his famous age bracket. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the past years, DiCaprio has earned the reputation of dating women who are under 25.

What started off as meme material soon became a topic of speculation for netizens who were quick to observe that DiCaprio split with Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday.

However, the actor has reportedly taken an interest in supermodel Gigi Hadid (27) who's out of this age bracket.

Information Duo was photographed together for the first time recently

The alleged couple was photographed together for the first time at an exclusive party during the New York Fashion Week. Daily Mail accessed photos of the two sitting together at the event and leaning in to talk which soon went viral, garnering all sorts of reactions from netizens. However, an insider told People magazine that they two are just "getting to know each other."

Details 'DiCaprio not one to be 'in and out of relationships'

Sources informed People that while they "aren't dating" just yet, "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi." Another source also mentioned that DiCaprio wasn't one to be "in and out of relationships" and that they are "taking it slow." Separately, Hadid was in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik and welcomed their baby Khai in 2020. They reportedly split following Malik's altercation with Hadid's mother.

The actor, meanwhile, has dated many famous women who were all under/near the age of 25 when they parted ways. He dated model Bridget Hall and separated when she was 16. DiCaprio also dated models Naomi Campbell, Kristen Zang, Erin Heatherton, Lorena Rae, and actor Blake Lively, among others, before Morrone. They were all under 25 at the time of their breakup.