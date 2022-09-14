Entertainment

Fans lambast 'TMKOC' as Sachin Shroff replaces Shailesh Lodha

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 14, 2022, 12:56 pm

Sachin Saroff was introduced as Taarak Mehta on Tuesday.

The makers of the popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduced Sachin Saroff replacing Shailesh Lodha as the central character, Taarak Mehta on Tuesday. And it seemingly did not go well with hardcore fans. A section of viewers urged the makers to put an end to the series rather than replace original actors with new ones. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The show kickstarted back in 2008 and since then Lodha was on board as the titular character.

Besides, he was also the narrator. Now, the narration is being done by producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Not only Lodha, but Disha Vakani and Neha Mehta also bid adieu to the show earlier.

But fans aren't really happy with the new cast members and the new storylines.

Quote Some suggested makers to restart the show from first episode

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over the new cast members. A fan wrote, "What kind of editing is this? You guys should understand when to put an end to a show. #AsitModi & @sabtv is just ruining an iconic show for their greed. Better start the telecast from Episode 1 again in the same time slot. #TMKOC (sic)."

Please makers bid adieu to the show no need to drag and ruin such a beauty. #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/k1RaiZQSKQ — आकृति शाह (@aaku84) September 13, 2022

History Here's why Lodha decided to call it quits

Though Lodha did not reveal the reason behind his exit, reports suggested that the actor was unhappy with the team as his dates were not properly utilized. Also, he had an exclusive contract with the show makers, which forbid him from exploring other opportunities. After stepping down from the Sab TV show, Lodha started working on another series titled Waah Bhai Waah.

Details Other 'TMKOC' veterans replaced recently

Several other veteran actors were replaced in the recent past. This includes Kiran Bhatt, who replaced the late actor Ghanshyam Nayak to play Nattu Kaka. Neha Mehta, who was attached to the sitcom as Anjali for more than 12 years, was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Bhavya Gandhi and Gurucharan Singh also stepped down recently. Let's see if the series regains its old glory.