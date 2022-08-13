Entertainment

Hollywood actor Anne Heche succumbs to injuries following car crash

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 13, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Actor Anne Heche is no more. May her soul rest in peace. (Photo credit: Twitter/@onechicagonews)

Hollywood actor Anne Heche (53) has succumbed to her injuries following the horrendous car crash in Los Angeles on August 5. The crash was so horrific that the actor's car burst into flames and the firefighters toiled for about an hour to rescue Heche. On Thursday, her family informed in a statement that "she's not expected to survive." We wish strength to her family.

Injuries Heche had suffered an anoxic brain injury, informed her family

A critically injured Heche was rushed to the hospital immediately. The crash's impact was so fatal that she sustained brain injuries and slipped into a coma on August 8. Her family's statement said, "Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in a critical condition." Moreover, LAPD later confirmed that Heche had cocaine in her system when the tragedy occurred.

Do you know? Know what are anoxic brain injuries

Anoxic brain injuries are caused due to the lack of oxygen to the patient's brain and are mostly, but not always, caused due to strokes. They usually cause a prolonged state of unconsciousness and can lead to a comatose condition, too.

Confirmation 'Anne Heche went to heaven,' confirmed the actor's friend

Though Heche's fans and colleagues were hoping for a miraculous recovery, sadly, that wasn't meant to be. Nancy Davis, Heche's friend, confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday. She wrote, "Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing, and beautiful friend Anne Heche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared."

Condolences Several noted Hollywood personalities expressed their grief online

Condolences and prayers for Heche's grief-stricken family have poured in from across the world. Tyler Henry wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Anne Heche. She went through extraordinary struggles and shared that vulnerability." Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Heche between 1997 and 2000, tweeted, "This is a sad day. I am sending Anne's children, family, friends, all my love."

Career A quick glance at Heche's career

Heche earned worldwide acclaim through the show Another World (1987-1991), where she was praised for playing dual roles: Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. The performance also earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. In addition to these, she is also remembered for her performance in films such as Wag the Dog, Donnie Brasco, and Six Days Seven Nights. We pray her soul rests in peace.