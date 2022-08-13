Entertainment

Exploring singer-musician Mika Singh's net worth, luxurious lifestyle

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 13, 2022

Mika Singh is one of the most popular singers in the industry today. Let's look at his earnings.

Ever since his first big break in the industry with the hit Saawan Me Lag Gayi Aag, Mika Singh has successfully carved a niche for himself. Never letting himself be overshadowed by his brother Daler Mehndi's achievements, he made his own mark with songs such as Dhanno and Dhinka Chika. Naturally, his success translated into big bucks, too. Let's see how.

Net worth Singh draws his income from Bollywood songs, reality shows

Singh—who has been active in the industry since 1998 due to his multiple chartbusters—has a net worth of about approximately $12M-$15M! Most of these earnings come from his musical projects, considering he is often the first choice for party numbers. Additionally, he has also graced the jury panel of a few reality shows such as Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and The Voice India.

Cars collection Several luxurious, expensive cars adorn the singer's collection

Like other celebrities in Tinsel Town, Singh is also a petrolhead and rides in his deluxe, luxurious cars. One such car that graces his garage is Porsche Panamera, which reportedly costs a whopping Rs. 1.75cr! Moreover, when Range Rover Autobiography Limo entered the country in 2014, Singh was its first Indian client! Back then, the SUV was priced at around Rs. 3.75cr.

Earnings Here's how much Singh gets paid per song

As befits his track record, Singh charges about Rs. 20-22L per song. Moreover, to lead his recently concluded reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti on Star Bharat, the singer was reportedly paid a jaw-dropping amount of Rs. 50cr! Yes, that much. He eventually chose his old friend and TV actor Akanksha Puri to be his bride. You can watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Career A quick glance at Singh's career trajectory

The 45-year-old got his first big break in the form of Dil Mein Baji Guitar (2006), followed by Mauja Hi Mauja (2007), Baamulaiza (2008), and Dil Bole Hadippa (2008). In addition to these initial successes, his other notable songs include Subah Hone Na De, Long Drive, and Pungi. Singh has been a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao.