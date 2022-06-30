Entertainment

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 30, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Everything to know about 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti.'

Popular singer Mika Singh's television show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti is the talk of the town. In the show, Singh is set to find the love of his life among 12 contestants who will compete with each other. It premiered on June 19 on Star Bharat at 8:00pm and is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's all you need to know about it.

Why does this story matter?

It is expected that Mika Di Vohti will give the viewers a glimpse of Singh's real personality.

The show was unveiled in a regal manner at Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort & Spa earlier this month.

And it has been advertised by the makers that, unlike in the previous Swayamvar shows, Singh will truly get married to the person whom he chooses from the show.

Host Singh's friend, singer Shaan is the host

SOL Productions is bankrolling Mika Di Vohti and it is presented by Star Bharat. The show is a weekly offering and is airing from Monday to Friday at 8:00pm. Singer Shaan, who has served as a host for several talent-based reality shows in the past, is hosting this show as well. To recall, Shaan is also a dear friend of Singh.

Contestants Meet the contestants of 'Mika Di Vohti'

So far, there are 12 contestants from various states of India. This includes Chandrani Das, Neet Mahal, Reshma Gulani, Sonal Khilwani, Dhwani Pawar, Bushra Sheikh, Poonam Sood, Divya Rai, Prantika Das, Ashlesha Rahul, Nisha Dubey, and Pratiksha Das. This isn't all. Several guests including celebrities Karan Wahi, Kapil Sharma, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have appeared on the show to support the singer.

Wild card These known faces to enter as wild card contestants?

Besides the aforementioned contestants, it is reported that a few others may join the show as wild card contestants. This will reportedly include former Splitsvilla contestant and social media influencer Riya Kishanchandani. Reality TV star Manpreet Kaur, the title winner of Love School Season 4 and the rumored girlfriend of Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz may also enter as a wild card contestant.