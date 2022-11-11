Entertainment

Everything to know about director Paul Haggis's civil rape suit

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 11, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

Paul Haggis was accused of rape and sexual abuse

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis has been ordered by a jury to pay $7.5M to a former publicist who accused him of rape and sexual abuse. The accusation was made during the #MeToo movement, where several celebrities were accused of sexual misconduct. The court trial had Haggis facing the allegations made by Haleigh Breest, whom he met in the early 2010s.

Statement Breest thanked the jury for believing in her

After the judgment was pronounced, Breest told the press that she was "very grateful" for the verdict. In a statement released later, she said she was thankful "that the jury chose to follow the facts—and believed me." In her allegation, Breest said Haggis had, in 2013, offered her a lift home and invited her to his apartment for a drink after a movie premiere.

Details What were the exact allegations?

After inviting her to his home, the 36-year-old said that Haggis raped her and forced her to perform oral sex. On the other hand, the then 69-year-old Haggis denied the allegations stating that it was Breest who started being flirtatious. He added she was the one who initiated kissing and performed consensual oral sex. However, he stated he couldn't recall whether they had intercourse.

Verdict Haggis must also pay for punitive damages

A day after hearing the arguments of both parties, jurors sided with Breest. She said that her encounter with Haggis had cost her psychological and professional consequences. She filed the case against him in 2017. Apart from the compensation for her suffering, the jury also added that Haggis should also pay her for the punitive damages. Further proceedings will take place on Monday.

Information Four other women accused Haggis of sexual misconduct

Besides Breest, three other women also accused Haggis of sexual misconduct, and one accused him of raping her. They alleged that the sexual abuse incidents happened back in 1996. However, none of them took legal action against Haggis. Haggis, however, denied all the allegations. The filmmaker bagged the Academy Award for his films Million Dollar Baby and Crash, which he also directed and co-produced.