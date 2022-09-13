Entertainment

Best-dressed celebrities on Emmy Awards red carpet; check out pictures

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 13, 2022, 12:03 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the stars who aced Emmy's red carpet.

This year's top television performers and best shows were honored at Emmy Awards 2022. And when it comes to the red carpet, the cheering was not entirely for the performances but also for the glamorous sequins and finest formal wear that the A-listers who took part in the event flaunted. Take a glance at some of the outstanding outfits that the Emmy-nominated celebrities aced.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 74th Emmy Awards was hosted at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson hosted the event to honor this year's best shows and cast.

The red carpet saw a galaxy of stars in their best-suited outfits to steal the limelight.

Even before the event went live, celebrities' photos were shared by the paparazzi and the stars on social media.

#1, #2 Zendaya aced Valentino, Reese Witherspoon looked glitzy in sequin dress

Spider-Man star Zendaya bagged the Best Actress award for Euphoria. She was seen in a Valentino outfit and paired it with BVLGARI jewelry. Reese Witherspoon, who was nominated under the same category for The Morning Show, was seen in a navy-blue sequin dress. Host Thompson kick-started the ceremony in a dapper formal suit as he grooved to popular shows' theme songs.

#3, #4, #5 Quinta Brunson, Sarah Paulson were seen in luxury labels' outfits

Quinta Brunson was nominated for Best Actress, Comedy for the show Abbott Elementary. She was seen in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit and paired it with some stunning pieces of jewelry. Issa Rae, who was nominated under the same category for her performance in Insecure was seen in an outfit designed by Tayo Kuku Jr. Sarah Paulson opted for a Louis Vuitton piece.

Importance Significance of this year's Emmy

The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, and Succession picked up the biggest awards of the night. Emmy 2022 witnessed the highest number of submissions for nominations. With 25 nominations, Succession bagged the highest nods, followed by Squid Game (14 nominations). This marked the highest-ever nominations for a non-English show. Zendaya, the youngest two-time lead acting nominee, made history by becoming the youngest two-time Emmy winner.