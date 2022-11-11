Entertainment

'Breathe,' 'Monica, O My Darling': OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 11, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

Take a look at new movies and series arriving on OTT platforms

The weekend has (almost) arrived! So, it's time for us to take a look at the new movies and shows on OTT to plan your weekend binge-watching schedule. We have come up with a hot batch of new movies and shows that are freshly out. Grab your popcorn and get ready for a movie marathon as the rains might probably cancel your outing plans!

#1 'Ori Devuda'

Telugu movie Ori Devuda starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Murli Sharma, and Mithila Palkar was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. It premiered theatrically on October 21 and it arrived on the OTT platform Aha on Friday. After receiving an underwhelming response at the box office, Ori Devuda opted for an early digital debut. The film is the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule.

#2 'Monica, O My Darling'

Neo-noir mystery thriller Monica, O My Darling had its digital debut on Friday. It is available on Netflix. The film stars an ensemble cast of Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Sikander Kher in the lead and is helmed by writer-director Vasan Bala. It has been written by Yogesh Chandekar, who had previously penned the critically acclaimed movie Andhadhun.

#3 'The Crown' Season 5

The Crown Season-5 headlined by Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Dominic West premiered on Wednesday on Netflix. The historical drama is based on the British Royal family. It takes viewers through the proceedings of the Royal Family in the 1980s and early 1990s, which is considered one of the most difficult decades in the family's history.

#4 ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ Season 2

Abhishek Bachchan is back as Avinash Sabharwal in the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher are among the lead cast members while Naveen Kasturia is the season's newcomer. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the series is available on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the Hindi series went on air on Friday.