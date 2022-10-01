Entertainment

'Raksha Bandhan': When and where to watch Akshay Kumar starrer?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 01, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

'Raksha Bandhan' was theatrically premiered on August 11.

Akshay Kumar's last theatrical outing was the Bollywood film Raksha Bandhan, which received an underwhelming response from fans and critics alike. While the makers initially had reportedly planned not to release it digitally until November, it has now been announced that the film will arrive on the OTT platform ZEE5 on October 5. Read on to know more about the Kumar starrer's digital release.

Context Why does this story matter?

Releasing on August 11, Raksha Bandhan clashed with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha; both films didn't perform well at the box office.

They took the blow of the "Boycott Bollywood" trend prevailing in the Hindi belt for the past few months.

Though Raksha Bandhan failed at the BO, with the ZEE5 release, it is set to reach viewers in 190+ countries.

Information All you need to know about 'Raksha Bandhan'

Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna play important roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Cape of Good Films, and Colour Yellow Productions, the film revolves around a brother who promises his mother on her deathbed that he will get married only after finding suitable matches for his four sisters first.

Quote ZEE5 will help the film reach more people: Kumar

Speaking of the movie's OTT release, Kumar said, "As an actor and producer, I believe in backing stories that are imbibed in our core values and...resonate with the nation." "Raksha Bandhan is an important family film that will evoke feelings of togetherness... I am glad that ZEE5's strong reach will help the film reach out to more people across the world," he added.

Updates Upcoming projects of Kumar awaiting release

Kumar was last seen in the psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli, which had a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. He has a huge lineup of films in various stages of production. His film Ram Setu will release this Diwali. Meanwhile, Kumar recently announced he would star in the Hindi remake of the National Film Award-winning Tamil drama, Soorarai Pottru, to be directed by Sudha Kongara.