Netflix premiere: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' OTT release date finally locked?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 06, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' hit the theaters on August 11.

Bollywood movie Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC) has not had a good run at the Indian box office. Now, as per the latest reports, the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will soon premiere on Netflix. As opposed to the makers' initial plan to debut it on OTT six months after its release, the film might be available on the platform from October 20.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film was released on August 11 clashing with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

It was one of the highly-anticipated projects as Khan made a comeback to the theaters after four years but unfortunately, but turned out to be yet another box office dud.

Its deal with Netflix has been making the headlines for weeks even though the makers have not announced anything officially.

Reports Netflix and Khan had several rounds of talks

According to a report on India Today, the makers signed a deal with Netflix for Rs. 80-90cr. Netflix and Khan had several rounds of discussions before signing the deal. The actor first demanded Rs. 150cr deal from the streaming giant, after which Netflix called it off. Later, when it did not perform well at the box office, they finally settled down for Netflix's offer.

Updates 'LSC' was received well by the overseas audience

The "Boycott Bollywood" trend and the "cancel culture" were the major reasons behind the failure of LSC in India. But the film was received well by the overseas audience. So, Netflix reportedly reconsidered its decision to not sign a deal. According to reports, Khan also waived his remuneration and returned Rs. 100cr for the makers to contain the huge loss.

Information All you need to know about 'LSC'

Also starring Telugu star Naga Chaitanya in an extended cameo role, LSC was directed by Advait Chandan. It's the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. In its lifetime run, the film made Rs. 125cr from the worldwide box office window. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Khan has shelved his upcoming film Mogul due to the failure of LSC.