Netflix's latest series 'The Sandman' is unmissable. Here's why

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 09, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Here's what makes 'The Sandman' a must-watch. (Photo credit: IMDb)

The Sandman, based on the DC comic book series by The New York Times Best Selling author Neil Gaiman, made its way to Netflix on Friday (August 5). It was highly anticipated by fans of the fantasy horror comic series. The 10-episode series surely has the potential to become one of Netflix's biggest franchises. Here's why The Sandman is a must-watch.

The Sandman has been a tough adaptation to breathe life into for many.

There were attempts made before, but none of them worked out. At least not in the way that the current series is fairing.

Netflix's adaptation of the graphic comics was green signaled and overlooked by Gaiman himself.

The Sandman is reportedly DC Entertainment's most expensive show.

Reason #1 The casting for every character is on point

In order to bring a worthy adaptation of Gaiman's seminal comic book to life, Step 1 for Netflix was to build a stellar cast who can ace their portrayals of the gods, monsters, and others. The lead actor of the series Tom Sturridge who appears as the Sandman aka Morpheus nails the mysterious, icy demeanor of Dream. Other actors too ace their roles.

Reason #2 Series narrates epic story of gods, demons, magic

If you've liked fantasy television titles like Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones, then The Sandman is not very different in terms of creating a brilliant mythical universe. Abstract concepts like Desire, Death, Despair, Lucifer (Devil), and others are stylishly embodied as schemers who run their realms but occasionally bleed into the others for their own sinister reasons.

Reason #3 The Netflix series is a cinematic spectacle

With a concept that explores the narratives of dreams, darkness, death, and often reality as well, the series definitely ticks all boxes when it comes to its editing and cinematography. Staying true to the idea, the show uses a deliberate skewed visual distortion to lend a surreal feel to the series. The moody and dark tones also complement the events of the story well.

Reason #4 Netflix's adaptation is excitingly close to Gaiman's books

It was no easy task to translate Gaiman's comics into a series but it does come freakishly close to the original. Moreover, it is perfectly seasoned with Gaiman's signature dose of humanity, satire, and his unusual take on hope and joy. Before you know it, the series infiltrates your mind, making you a part of the Dreaming every time you drift off to sleep.

