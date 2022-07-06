Entertainment

Is Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's 'Haseen Dillruba' getting a sequel?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 06, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

'Haseen Dillruba' hit Netflix on July 2, 2021.

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's murder mystery Haseen Dillruba is set to get a sequel, suggest media reports. Apparently, the film's producers and streaming giant Netflix are currently holding talks for the follow-up installment, and writer Kanika Dhillon has plans to start the sequel from where the original film ended. However, an official word about this development is still awaited.

Context Why does this story matter?

Haseen Dillruba is one of the most successful films on Netflix and it was also one of the most talked-about films of 2021.

Also starring Harshvardhan Rane in a lead role, the film touched upon the topic of infidelity, even though the main concept was around a murder mystery.

So, if a sequel for Haseen Dillruba is to be made, it's exciting news.

Information Here's what we know about the sequel

About the sequel, Mid-Day magazine quoted a source as saying, "There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to. Its success can be attributed to its pulpy treatment." "Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended."

Poll Which actor from 'Haseen Dillruba' won you over?

Details Pannu didn't 'deny' news about the sequel

Pinkvilla quoted Pannu as saying, "All I can say at this point is that I can't deny (the news)." Haseen Dillruba revolved around a young mismatched couple (Pannu and Massey) who tie the knots in an arranged marriage. Pannu's character starts getting attracted to her husband's cousin played by Rane. Reports suggest that the film is the most-watched Hindi movie on Netflix in 2021.

Updates Other upcoming projects of Pannu and Massey

Pannu has several films in her lineup. This includes the biographical drama Shabaash Mithu, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Massey was last seen in Vishal Furia-directed Forensic, co-starring Radhika Apte. He has a thriller titled Sector 36 which went on floors recently. The film co-stars Deepak Dobriyal and is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar.