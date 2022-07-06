Entertainment

Alia-Ranveer to open 'Koffee with Karan' S7; show great camaraderie

Alia-Ranveer to open 'Koffee with Karan' S7; show great camaraderie

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 06, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh will open Episode 1 of 'Koffee with Karan' S7! (Photo credit: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Koffee with Karan Season 7 just got a brand new trailer! The clip, shared by host Karan Johar, revealed the show's first guests—actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh! While we got glimpses of the fun-filled first episode, we also got to see the bond shared between the two actors. Let's examine how the two have cemented their friendship over time.

Context Why does this story matter?

Singh and Bhatt will make their first appearance together on the show.

The actors have collaborated in some advertisements and will also be seen in Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Koffee with Karan is where the biggest celebrities mark their appearance to dish out secrets.

Judging by the trailer, Bhatt and Singh have a lot to talk about too!

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Alright everyone, brace yourself as @RanveerOfficial , @aliaa08 and I dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season! f#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. Catch the first episode on 7th July only on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/pDgKLfvrxo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2022

Trailer Singh, Bhatt are 'girlfriends'

In the trailer, Singh talked about his friendship with Bhatt, and called themselves sakhis (girlfriends). Bhatt revealed she calls him Pammi and the two are seen laughing as Singh pretends to be the "girlfriend" and admires Bhatt's wedding ring. In another hilarious video shared by Johar, the two reenact a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... originally played by Kajol and Farida Jalal.

Twitter Post Watch the 'filmy' video here

It’s our Rocky’s rocking birthday and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side! Catch more of their laughter with me on the couch on the first episode of #Hotstarspecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7, starting tomorrow on @disneyplusHS pic.twitter.com/WoG7MdgsBV — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2022

Films Duo will be seen in Johar's upcoming film in 2023

The duo made their debut on the big screen with Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy in 2019. Up next, they will be seen in Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will release on February 10, 2023. As per Singh, the film is 60% done and we're sure that the pair will reveal more details about the film on the "Koffee" couch.

Advertisements Stars have also appeared in advertisements together

Going back further in their history of collaborations, they have appeared in advertisements for the travel company MakeMyTrip Limited. With their quirky sense of humor, they added fun and entertainment to the advertisements. Waiting to see more of this fun duo? Well, you can catch them on Koffee with Karan Season 7's Episode 1 that will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7!