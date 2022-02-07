Entertainment

Not Alia, these 5 actors would've suited 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' better

Not Alia, these 5 actors would've suited 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' better

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 07, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

We see these actors as better choices for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali dropped the trailer to his much-anticipated biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi recently. Alia Bhatt essays the role of Gangubai, an influential figure from the red-light area in Mumbai. While her acting chops through different ages as "Gangu" was praised, she was deemed less experienced/young to play this mature character. Here, we list 5 actors who could have been better alternatives.

#1 Madhuri Dixit

Our first and foremost bet is on Madhuri Dixit, who has led various strong roles in Bollywood with dignity and elegance in the past. And, the Kalank star matches the exact temperament needed of the character. Most importantly, she looks the part of being the undeclared ruler of Kamathipura. Interestingly, Bhansali is in talks to work with Dixit in his Netflix project, Heeramandi.

#2 Priyamani

Widening our search, South star Priyamani has both the stature and acting quality to play a woman, who has seen it all and yet emerged victorious. Not an undiscovered face in Bollywood, the Chaarulatha actor has recently gained much recognition nationwide due to her stint on the popular Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. This role would have provided her with much-deserved limelight.

#3 Kangana Ranaut

Our next entry is someone who has cemented her position in mainstream Bollywood as a female superstar. We're talking of Kangana Ranaut. The National Film Award winner has given life to numerous iconic characters through the last few years and Gangubai's role seems right up her alley. The 34-year-old would have also been able to embody both the young and aged versions of Gangubai.

#4 Ananya Chatterjee

Going regional, now we will discuss about talented Bengali actor Ananya Chatterjee. The 45-year-old has this unique ability to look, live, and experience the roles that she is playing and Gangubai Kathiawadi would have been perfect to emote her talent. Having bagged a National Award for her part in Abohomaan, Chatterjee debuted in Hindi with 2013 dark comedy Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa.

#5 Raveena Tandon

We will conclude this list with a name that remains underutilized in the industry: Raveena Tandon. Having given us classics like Shool and Daman, Tandon has both the range and the recognition to play Gangubai. The '90s superstar recently made a return with the Netflix series Aranyak and her comeback would have been glorious if it happened with Bhansali's film.