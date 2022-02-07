Entertainment

#RIPLataMangeshkar: 'Heartbroken' Ilaiyaraaja feels 'blessed to have known her'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 07, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Ilaiyaraaja left a touching tribute for Lata Mangeshkar (Photo credit: Twitter/@ilaiyaraaja)

Musical legend Lata Mangeshkar died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday, leaving the entire nation in mourning. Her last rites were conducted in Mumbai in the presence of family members, Bollywood celebrities, and political leaders. Several paid their respects via social media, too, and acclaimed composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja was no different. "Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable," he said.

Post 'I'm deeply saddened by her passing away,' noted the composer

The composer wrote: "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her & for having worked with her" in the caption to a video he uploaded on Twitter on Sunday. "In the history of Indian film music, for the last six-seven decades, Lata ji mesmerized the world with her divine voice. I am deeply saddened by her passing away," he said in Tamil in the video.

Quote 'Don't know how I will come out of this'

Noting how Mangeshkar's death has "left a big void in me," Ilaiyaraaja, 78, commented that he didn't know "how I will come out of this." He also shared several images with the singing legend in a follow-up tweet. Mangeshkar had voiced several songs composed by the maestro, including the famous Valai Osai Kala Kalavena track in Kamal Haasan's film Sathya.

Twitter Post This is the video tribute Ilaiyaraaja left on Sunday

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her for having worked with her.. loved this incredible voice soul... Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable…. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice. pic.twitter.com/HEAWKaUTZs — Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) February 6, 2022

Condolences Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal left heartfelt tributes too

Alongside Ilaiyaraaja, multiple South Indian film celebrities paid their respects to India's Nightingale. "The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled," wrote Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, while actor Mahesh Babu noted how Mangeshkar's "legacy is truly unparalleled." Malayalam star Mammootty noted: "Cinema and music will never be the same again." Similar tributes came from Mohanlal, Jr. NTR, and Allu Arjun, among others.

Information Mangeshkar succumbed after contracting COVID-19 last month

The Lag Jaa Gale singer breathed her last on Sunday morning after getting treated at a private hospital in Mumbai for nearly a month. She had to be admitted after she contracted COVID-19. Although her condition was initially stable, it deteriorated later and Mangeshkar had to be put on a ventilator. She was also battling pneumonia. May her soul rest in peace.