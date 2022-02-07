Entertainment

5 actors who'll complete 10 years in Bollywood in 2022

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana will mark a decade in showbiz this year

Like every year, Bollywood had seen many promising actors debuting in 2012. Over the last decade, some of those budding artists like Diana Penty established themselves in a commendable way, with some shouldering solo movies efficiently, while some fizzled out in no time. In this article, we list out five actors turned stars who will complete a decade in showbiz this year.

Number 1 Alia Bhatt: Started her film career at 19

Alia Bhatt began her splendid journey at 19 as Shanaya Singhania in Student of the Year, which had released on October 19, 2012. Right from her debut, critics knew that she is here to stay and Bhatt made sure she stays on top. She signed several strong content-driven films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, and Udta Punjab, among others. Her next is Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Number 2 Ayushmann Khurrana: From winning 'MTV Roadies' to capturing hearts

Before making it big in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana was an anchor and had won the second season of MTV Roadies. A complete outsider to the film industry, his nuanced performance in Vicky Donor launched Khurrana in the best possible way. Almost all his films have social messages but instead of being preachy, the presentation is witty and humorous. And, that's what makes him tick.

Number 3 Yami Gautam: A layered performer, filmmakers' go-to actor

Yami Gautam was Khurrana's co-actor in Vicky Donor. She played Ashima, a Bengali banker in the film, and like Khurrana, she also exuded confidence on screen. Her layered execution of her character coupled with her appealing looks made Gautam one of the go-to actors for filmmakers. Soon, she appeared in movies such as Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Number 4 Huma Qureshi: She weaved magic right from her first dialogue

Remember that Gangs of Wasseypur scene where Huma Qureshi's Mohsina Hamid meets a nervous Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Khan wants to touch her? And she says, "Aapko permission leni chahiye na? Aapko laga ki matlab jo marzi, haath laga lenge humko? (You should've taken permission, no? You thought you can touch me without that?)" Since then, there was no looking back for Qureshi.

Number 5 Sidharth Malhotra: From being a student to an Army captain

Sidharth Malhotra debuted along with Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year, backed by Karan Johar. Though the film did average business, Malhotra went on to lead many ventures like Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Baar Baar Dekho, and A Gentleman among others. While some clicked, many did not but an undeterred Malhotra returned with a bang with last year's Shershaah.