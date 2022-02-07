Entertainment

Did Salman Khan book Eid 2023 for release of 'Bhaijaan'?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 07, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' is now eyeing Eid 2023 release slot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly fixed the release date for his much-anticipated comedy-drama, Bhaijaan. According to multiple reports, the film, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, has booked the Eid 2023 release slot. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the Farhad Samji directorial is reported to go on the floors in the middle of March this year in Mumbai. Here's all we know.

Context Why does the story matter?

Announced in early 2020, then Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was initially supposed to be an Eid 2021 release.

Understandably, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the production schedule.

While the exact plot of the movie is kept under covers, reports have suggested it would be a Hindi remake of Ajith-starrer hit Tamil movie Veeram.

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati has been roped in as a parallel lead.

Source 'An official announcement is round the corner,' sources told media

Bhaijaan will mark the seventh collaboration between Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. "[Khan] and [Nadiadwala's] last collaboration, Kick, was also an Eid release and it proved to be the first [Rs. 200cr] grosser for both of them," a source told Pinkvilla. They added the duo has decided to "bring their next too on Eid and an official announcement is round the corner."

Reports How is the team preparing for the schedule?

Coming to the shooting schedule, reports suggest that a massive set has been built at the Mehboob Studios, Mumbai for the film. And, if things go as planned, Khan and co. might begin the shoot by March 15. Reportedly, the makers plan to complete the production over a period of four to five months by shooting at multiple locations, thereby wrapping up by September.

Information 'Kick' actor has multiple movies in his pipeline

Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz might star as Khan's brothers in the film, per Bollywood Hungama . Earlier, reports suggested Khan's real-life brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma will be a part of the flick. Also, last year, Bhaijaan was aiming for a Diwali 2022 release (it really is Eid or Diwali, eh?). Meanwhile, Khan has Tiger 3, No Entry sequel, Pavan Putra Bhaijaan, and Dabangg 4 upcoming.