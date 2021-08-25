KRK calls Manoj Bajpayee 'Charsi, Ganjedi,' Bajpayee files a case

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 05:06 pm

KRK calls Manoj Bajpayee a marijuana addict, latter slaps complaint

Manoj Bajpayee is an angry man! He has slapped a criminal defamation complaint on Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, a self-proclaimed critic, in a court in Indore, for the latter's unsavory tweets about the actor dating back to July 26. In his tweets, KRK had said Bajpayee is a "Charsi, Ganjedi" (a marijuana addict), which obviously didn't go down well with the seasoned performer.

Details

As per KRK, people who watch web-series are "lukkha, faltu"

KRK was replying to a tweet that was ridiculing him for calling The Family Man "soft porn," even though it had "only one adult scene." In his response, the critic said, "I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don't watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj?"

Twitter Post

Check out the interaction here

I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone. https://t.co/MBQTyevI0L — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2021

Fact

Bajpayee has requested court to turn it into a case

Taking action, the Shool actor slapped the complaint under IPC Sections 499 and 500 (punishment for defamation), in judicial magistrate's court (first class). According to his lawyer, Paresh S Joshi, Bajpayee has personally appeared in court and urged it to turn this into a criminal case, as KRK's tweet was disparaging and a blow to the reputation he has among his fans.

Reply

Reacting to this, the 'Deshdrohi' actor started a poll

The next hearing is on September 4. As soon as this broke out, KRK started a Twitter poll asking, "Do you think that every Bollywood Wala will file a defamation case on me within next two years?" It has received more than 2,500 votes at the time of publishing this article. He then posted more tweets asking why Bajpayee filed a "case from Indore."

Twitter Post

Addressing Bajpayee as 'Dadu ji,' KRK posted his tweets

And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 25, 2021

Past case

Salman Khan had also filed a suit against KRK

Not too long ago, KRK was embroiled in another legal tussle, and that was filed by Salman Khan. Even though Khan's legal team has maintained the case was slapped because of his derogatory comments about Khan's NGO, Being Human, and his family, KRK emphasizes that it's because of his negative comments about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Khan's last film that released in May.