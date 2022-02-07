Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar didn't want biopic made on her. Know why

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 07, 2022, 06:58 pm

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning. Rest in peace!

We lost the "Nightingale of India," Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday at the age of 92. Starting her career in her teens, the singer ruled the arena for nearly eight decades. Naturally, her life could provide a great source for cinema but that never happened. In fact, Mangeshkar had refused multiple requests from producers and directors to make a biopic on her. Read on why.

While giving an interview to Hindustan Times in 2016, the Dil To Pagal Hai singer had made her distaste for biographical movies apparent. When asked if she would like a film to be made on her, the Bharat Ratna winner had said: "I wouldn't let a biopic be made on me. That's because I don't believe in them. I don't like them."

The chances of "some unnecessary details" getting included in movies about people irked the singer. She was also against writing an autobiography for similar reasons. "If I write about myself, and talk about an incident where someone did something bad to me, I'm afraid about what people will say," Mangeshkar had opined, saying there was no need to get involved in "mud-slinging."

While her angelic voice charmed listeners for six-seven decades, Mangeshkar was quite strict about keeping her personal life personal. As per a source quoted by India Today, "in the last few years, a lot of people wanted to make a biopic on Lata Mangeshkar." "Several producers also met her for the same, but she refused to give the rights for her biopic."

Not only film producers, as per reports, even OTT producers were also interested in capturing the life and journey of the "Queen of Melody." But as it is clear, Mangeshkar was against this. Now that the legend is not among us anymore, we hope filmmakers would continue to honor her wish. Mangeshkar passed away due to multi-organ failure on February 6 in Mumbai.