Last week, Kangana Ranaut was announced as the host of reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. The Ekta Kapoor-production will have 16 participants, locked up in prison, fighting for every basic necessity. Ranaut will be the jailer. The show streams from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. And, these five celebrities have reportedly been approached for the show.

Number 1 Poonam Pandey: 'Top priority for show's team,' report says

Poonam Pandey is the first confirmed contestant for now. "Poonam is a top priority for the show's team. She's got the right balance of a bold and beautiful personality," a source told TOI. "And the fact that Poonam has been in the news for various controversies and her bold statements makes her the perfect fit," they added. This will be her second reality show.

Number 2 Rohman Shawl: We may know why he, Sushmita Sen split

Rohman Shawl, whose claim to fame till now is being Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, has also been approached, said reports. The couple had started dating in 2018 but separated last year in December. Shawl, who is also popular for his performance in Amazon Prime series Hear me, Love me, might finally spill the reason behind their split on the show if he at all participates.

Number 3 Shweta Tiwari: Will she sign her 9th reality show appearance?

Shweta Tiwari is a queen of reality shows, having appeared in Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur (co-starring Kapil Sharma), Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Nach Baliye 2. If she gets signed up for Lock Upp, as is being reported, it won't surprise anyone. Also, she shares a good rapport with Kapoor, which might work in favor of her possible participation.

Number 4 Om Swami: Millionaire-turned-monk who earns living through selling books

Om Swami, founder of Black Lotus App, might also feature on the show. The spiritual guru is a millionaire-turned-monk who gave up his profit -churning corporate business and rich life to be an ascetic. By 16, he had read Yajurveda, Atharveda, Upanishads, Puranas, Bhagavad Gita and the like. Reports say Om Swami earns his living through writing. He has already written 10 books.

Number 5 Anushka Sen: Might be the youngest contestant on the show

Anushka Sen gained prominence for her performance in Baalveer. Before that, she was seen as Manikarnika Rao/Rani Lakshmi Bai in the Indian historical drama series Khoob Ladi Mardaani -Jhansi Ki Rani. Sen enjoys huge following on social media with over 32.2mn followers on Instagram, and has a YouTube channel with 2.54mn subscribers. The 19-year-old also had appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, alongside Tiwari.