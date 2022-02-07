Entertainment

'Thank You For Sharing' selected for Golden Short Film Festival

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 07, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

'Thank You For Sharing' is a short film directed by Dynal Ferns

Indian dark comedy short film Thank You For Sharing is gaining worldwide recognition. Apart from getting selected at the International Shorts 2021, Australia, the short has now emerged as the third quarter-finalist at the Golden Short Film Festival, Rome. The overall winner will be awarded in July. It was also labelled as the Short of The Month at Shorted India. Congratulations to the team!

Context Why does the story matter?

The film is about a man, in his 30s, who has a mental disorder.

It "takes a sharp look at the blurry line between incessant thoughts and mental illness," as per the makers.

So, this theme getting acknowledged across the globe is an important move in the right direction as the taboo around mental illness is still prevalent in many parts of the world.

Description What is the film all about?

"This dark topical narrates the story of Jude, who's been suffering from psychosis & has an aberrational relation with the voice in his head. The story unfolds through his journey from being despondent to aspirational," reads a part of the film's synopsis. It is available on CineShorts Premiere's YouTube channel. Aniruddha Barua has cranked the camera, while Krunal Shah is the music composer.

Details Here's what the director said about the subject

Directed by Dynal Ferns, Thank You For Sharing has Rishi Hapawat, Mansi Rachh and Udit Arora in the main cast. Talking of the subject, Ferns said, "I believe there always has been a certain level of dysfunctionality in human behavior. Whether sudden anger, enduring sadness, or an emotional disbalance, and how difficult it is to open up about the openness of these dysfunctional behaviors."

Quote Comedy in the story twinkles within the character's struggle: Ferns

"Although psychosis & schizophrenia are termed as clinical mental disorders, it always has been a fight within one trying to overcome them," Ferns added. "The comedy in the story twinkles within the character's struggle & outburst among the sane but the darkness stays in the emotional exertion and derided reality that he's trying to blend in with." Ferns has also written the short.