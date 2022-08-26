Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan-Netflix to sign deal after all?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 26, 2022, 10:42 am 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' hit the theaters on August 11.

It was reported recently that streaming giant Netflix and Aamir Khan have decided to not sign a deal for the latter's recent film Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, the two parties failed to find a common ground. Now, it's being said that they have reinitiated a fresh round of talks to okay a deal for the film that could be beneficial to both sides.

Context Why does this story matter?

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released along with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, turned out to be yet another Bollywood dud.

Before the film's premiere, Khan had said that the film would not debut digitally for at least six months after its release.

However, since it didn't turn out to be a hit, and did not attract many footfalls, it might be available digitally sooner.

Details What happened to the initial deal?

Apparently, Khan aimed for an Rs. 150cr crore deal with Netflix for Laal Singh Chaddha's streaming rights. But the streamer was only ready to pay Rs. 80-90cr. Later, when it was not received well by the fans, Netflix negotiated further and wanted to fix Rs. 50cr for the streaming rights. Reports suggested that Khan finally demanded Rs. 125cr to own the rights.

Anticipation Will there be an eight-week window for its digital premiere?

Though it received the blow of the "Boycott Bollywood" trend and the "cancel culture," Laal Singh Chaddha was received well by the overseas audience. So, Netflix reportedly reconsidered its decision to not sign a deal. Also, it is reported that Netflix might stream the film eight weeks after its release, and the usual six-week window might not be applied for this movie.

Reports Is Khan's 'Mogul' shelved?

A remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha has Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady while Naga Chaitanya played an important role. It was directed by Advait Chandan. Meanwhile, reports suggested that Khan has shelved his upcoming film Mogul due to the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, there are no official announcements regarding the same.