Like 'House of the Dragon'? Catch these similar OTT titles

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 26, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

HBO's latest outing House of the Dragon premiered on the network on Sunday (Monday here) and opened to a thunderous response. The highly-anticipated series struck a chord with fans of the uber-popular show Game of Thrones. While we wait for the second episode of HotD to drop next week, we've got some similar OTT titles that can keep you busy until then! Read on.

#1 'Vikings'

Vikings on Amazon Prime Video is one title that follows similar lines as House of the Dragon with its historical background and sword-wielding battles. The series revolves around the life of a young Viking leader—Ragnar Lothbrok—who sets sail for the West to seek better living conditions. Over the course of the series, we see Lothbrok evolve into a fearless warrior.

#2 'Rome'

Rome, on HBO, was one of the staple shows on the network before HotD and other series like Game of Thrones. The British historical drama chronicles the transition of the Roman Republic into the Roman Empire. It also focuses on the lives and families of Roman soldiers—Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo—who witness the fall and rise of the empire.

#3 'The Witcher'

The Witcher on Netflix stars actor Henry Cavill who essays the role of the titular hero aka Geralt. Cavill appears as a ruthless, lone hunter whose sword has tasted the blood of many slain monsters for the shiny silver coin. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's bestselling novel of the same name, the series already has two seasons streaming with a third one underway!

#4 'See'

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa leads this Apple TV+ series as Baba Voss, a leader of one of the tribes of blind people. The show takes place in the distant future where most of mankind is wiped out due to a virus outbreak. Season 2 landed on Apple TV+ on August 27 last year and the third season, too, is not too far away.

#5 'Outlander'

Outlander on Netflix is another show that brings together elements of magic, time travel, love, and rebellion. The series narrates the life of a nurse serving in World War II who is mysteriously transported to Scotland in the 1740s. She crosses paths with a dreamy young man and becomes part of his rebellion. Outlander has everything from magic to intense battle scenes!