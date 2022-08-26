Entertainment

Looking at Sonu Sood's 5 best South movie appearances

Take a look at Sonu Sood's five memorable South Indian film appearances.

Sonu Sood has emerged as one of the most widely known philanthropists in the country in the last two years. However, Sood the actor is equally praiseworthy for his movie choices and performances. From portraying a pivotal role in Jodhaa Akbar to the recent Samrat Prithviraj, he aces all of his roles. So today, let's discuss five of his appearances in South Indian films.

#1 'Chandramukhi'

In Tamil film Chandramukhi, Sood appeared alongside none other than the superstar Rajinikanth himself. Though he appeared briefly in the thriller, it is a memorable one. He appeared in a stunt sequence where he had a faceoff with Rajinikanth. Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi was released in 2005. Its sequel is under production with Raghava Lawrence playing the lead role.

#2 'Athadu'

In the Telugu film Athadu, Sood appeared in a crucial scene alongside superstar Mahesh Babu. The scene in question had Sood and Babu escaping a situation using their wit and smartness. It is one of the most important scenes of the film. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action drama was released in 2005 and turned out to be a blockbuster.

#3 'Osthi'

Tamil movie Osthi had Sood playing the main antagonist. Directed by S Dharani, the edge-of-the-seat cop drama had Silambarasan TR playing the central character, Richa Langella playing the leading lady, and Santhanam playing a key supporting role. In it, Sood played a vengeful gangster and had several faceoffs with Silambarasan. It was released in 2011 and opened to lukewarm reviews from fans and critics.

#4 'Devi' franchise

Sood appeared in both parts of the horror comedy franchise Devi released in 2016 and 2019. Directed by AL Vijay, it had Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia playing the lead roles, while Sood played a pivotal role. Though both the films did not perform well at the box office, all the actors including Sood were lauded for their terrific performances.

#5 'Acharya'

The recently released Telugu movie Acharya, led by megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan had Sood playing a negative role. He played a ruthless villain, who would mercilessly murder anyone who crosses his path. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film hit theaters on April 29. It also featured Pooja Hegde. Though the film was a box office dud, Sood neatly delivered his role.