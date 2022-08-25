Deepika Padukone to feature on Meghan Markle's podcast 'Archetypes'?
Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone is going global and how! If recent reports and speculations are anything to go by, the 36-year-old may soon be heard on Archetypes, former actor and social activist Meghan Markle's podcast on Spotify. Recently, iconic tennis player and Markle's friend Serena Williams appeared on the first episode. And now, netizens believe Padukone will grace the podcast, too. Here's why.
- Padukone already enjoys global popularity, thanks to her involvement in the Hollywood film XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017).
- She is also the first ever Indian to be the face of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.
- Earlier this year, she was a part of a nine-member jury at Cannes Film Festival and made heads turn due to her stunning sartorial choices, too.
Recently, a promotional clip was shared by the makers, which provided listeners with an introductory idea about the podcast. The clip featured female voices wherein we heard them talk about the challenges of being a woman. Fans now claim that one of these voices belonged to Padukone! Though we would like that to be true, there's no word from the actor on this, yet.
If the news turns out to be true, it won't be Padukone's maiden association with Spotify. Last year, the Om Shanti Om actor had shot a series of advertisements for the music streaming application to enhance its popularity across the country. Thus, keeping in mind her past association with the company, it won't be surprising if she features in the Duchess of Sussex's podcast.
Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, a direct-to-Amazon Prime Video release. Up next, she has a pivotal role in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan (a remake of its namesake English film), and Project K with Prabhas. Their exact release dates are yet to be unveiled.