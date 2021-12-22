Entertainment 5 onscreen collaborations between South stars we'd love to see

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 01:13 pm

Many promising South Indian actors have never done a film together

South Indian Cinema is divided into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. And way too often there are interesting teaming up between them. For example, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Tamil-Telugu actor Kajal Aggarwal will come together for the first time in Hey Sinamika. But there are many who have never collaborated. We list some along with suggesting a possible plot.

Number 1 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil remake featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush

Though Vijay Sethupathi (VJS) has appeared in short roles in Dhanush's films like Vada Chennai, the duo has never had a full-fledged collaboration. There are rumors floating about the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and if that happens, VJS and Dhanush will be perfect replacements for Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon from the film's original version, respectively. Let's hope it happens soon!

Number 2 'Vicky Donor' Malayalam remake starring Darshana Rajendran, Dulquer Salmaan

Vicky Donor has been remade in Tamil (Dharala Prabhu- a 2020 release) and in Telugu (Naruda Donoruda- released in 2016). However, it never had a Malayalam version. Salmaan and Darshana Rajendran, who wowed us in films like Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, and Irul respectively, will be the apt choices for the parts played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the Hindi film.

Number 3 Telugu remake of 'Helen' led by Vijay Deverakonda, Sai Pallavi

Vijay Deverakonda has won our hearts with his high-voltage action sequences and jaw-dropping romantic movies. But it's been a while since he played a subtle role in a film. How about making a Telugu remake of Helen, the Malayalam survival drama, and signing him for it? Sai Pallavi can be his co-actor. After all, their teaming up could not happen in Dear Comrade.

Number 4 Hilarious family-drama like 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' for Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna

Fans of Vijay have been waiting to see the actor in a fun-filled film like Sachein for a while now. If something like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo can be remade in Tamil, we would love to see only our Thalapathy in it. And who else can be his pair in the movie other than the queen of expressions, Rashmika Mandanna? We say bring it on!

Number 5 Ram Charan, Nithya Menen for action films like 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu'

Ram Charan is one of those Tollywood actors who doesn't mind signing films with strong female actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and so on. In that case, we would love to see the star sharing screen space with the powerhouse of talents, Nithya Menen. As a possible plot, makers can choose to remake Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu that's high both in action and emotions.