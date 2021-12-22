Entertainment 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' teaser features dark side of love

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 22, 2021, 11:47 am

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' teaser just dropped; did you watch it?

Netflix India has yet another exciting original feature to charm us with. Titled Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the upcoming show seems to deal with love, obsession, and the lengths one can go for these emotions. It has been created/directed by Sidharth Sengupta. Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh in the lead, the streamer dropped the teaser on Tuesday. Here's a breakdown.

Teaser Vikrant is in (messy and dangerous) 'love' triangle

The 1:18-minute-long clip begins with Vikrant (Bhasin) recalling the first moment in college when he had met Shikha (Tripathi), and their love story. You feel like all is going well but an ominous turn arrives with the re-entry of Purva (Singh) into Vikrant's life. We get to know Purva met him when he was seven and seemingly became obsessed with him. Quite creepy.

Technicalities Camera movement, background music take the cake

The eerie factor is enhanced because of the hooded way that the teaser is presented and, of course, by the background music. A jazzy, reverb version of the hit song from the 1993 film Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will give you the chills as the camera zooms into Purva's eyes. One scene dissolves into another, giving out very little and that is commendable.

Probability Ending shot creates intrigue, are we looking at non-linear narrative?

Shots of Vikrant and Shikha running through a forest in disheveled conditions hint that Purva would be on their hunt (?) Or, there are other factors involved in the equation. The teaser closes with a Vikrant getting haunted by Purva's voice and it seems he is in hiding where he has let his facial hair grow out unabated. Will we get a non-linear narrative?

Twitter Post 'Is it a love story? Is it a thriller?'

Information Bhasin is busy with multiple projects, awaiting release of '83'

All the questions will get answered when the show drops on January 14. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Sunita Rajwar, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi, and Hetal Gada. You can watch the teaser on YouTube. Meanwhile, Bhasin is awaiting the release of 83, after which he'll be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, also on Netflix.